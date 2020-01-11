Maycee Barber Explains How Anthony Pettis Has Impacted Her Career

Spread the word!













Maycee Barber has had a tremendous start to her mixed martial arts (MMA) career, and has a very bright future ahead of her.

Barber is 8-0 thus far into her run in the sport, with all but one of her victories coming by way of finish. She’s always an extremely entertaining fighter to watch, and plans to make sure that holds true when she takes on longtime women’s MMA veteran Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18.

Speaking to UFC News in a recent interview, Barber explains how she always strives to put on a show when she fights, and avoid the judges’ scorecards at all costs. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“I’ve shown that I’m a completely different fighter, you know?” Barber said. “I’m a completely different fighter than all the women out there. How many women have you seen that have had four fights under the UFC name, and four finishes?”

“I’ve talked to a lot of coaches, and a lot of them have been like, ‘I really don’t like women’s fighting,’ and their reason why is because most women’s fights go the distance, and I’ve never done that, so I feel like I’m completely different in that sense, and that’s something I always strive for.”

Barber prepares for Modafferi at Roufusport in Milwaukee alongside some of the best MMA has to offer. That includes former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, who Barber says has been a huge help to her.

“Anthony has been helping out a ton,” Barber said. “He’s been giving me a lot of advice, on my own training and then also like, just kind of being there to support because we’re on the same card this time, and so he’s giving motivation. He’ll check in: ‘Where’s your weight at,’ like we check in back and forth, which I never expected to have that from Anthony Pettis, so kind of as a fan girl, it’s cool to see.”

What do you think about Barber? Will she be a champion in 2020?