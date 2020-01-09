Ben Askren Thinks Maycee Barber Will Challenge For Title By End Of Year

Spread the word!













Ben Askren has some high hopes for UFC flyweight competitor Maycee Barber.

Askren has coached Barber for wrestling throughout her mixed martial arts (MMA) career, and even offers her advice in regards to promotional work as well. Recently, Askren was a guest on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” and was asked about his work with Barber, and asked to predict on her future in the UFC.

“Funky” noted that he thinks Barber will be in line to challenge for a championship before the end of 2020. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“Well, I don’t actually train with her, I coach her, you know maybe show her how to do a technique,” Askren said. “She’s awesome, fantastic, she’s going to blast Roxy [Modafferi]. I think she’s going to get a title shot by the end of the year. She’ll probably fight Roxy, then maybe Jessica Eye, someone in that range, then probably for the title.”

Before that, Barber will face off against former UFC women’s flyweight title challenger and longtime MMA veteran Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 246. The show goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18. It will be interesting to see if Barber can, in fact, line herself up for a shot at the flyweight title before the end of 2020, which is currently held by the dominant Valentina Shevchenko.

Do you think Barber will be challenging for a title by the end of the year?