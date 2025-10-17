Maycee Barber is confident that health problems are over ahead of UFC return

UFC star Maycee Barber has discussed her recent medical problems as she prepares to return to the cage at UFC 323.

On December 6, Maycee Barber will collide with Karine Silva in a highly anticipated women’s flyweight contest at UFC 323. It will serve as Barber’s first fight since March 2024, following some health problems that she’s been dealing with. Earlier this year, she was set to fight Erin Blanchfield in a five-round main event, only to suffer a seizure just moments before walking to the cage.

Ever since then, many have questioned what the future holds for the 27-year-old. Thankfully, it seems like Maycee Barber is back to 100% health, and we can only hope it stays that way as she gets ready to face Silva later this year.

In a recent interview, Barber spoke openly about both the past and the future.

Maycee Barber discusses health problems

“The UFC sent me to several doctors, and they ended up sending me to a neurologist in Boston, and although they didn’t have an exact pinpoint answer of, ‘Hey, this is exactly what happened and this is why it happened and all of that,’ they had a solution,” Barber told MMA Junkie.

“I never thought I would be a person that would take medication. They did put me on medication and that was the solution. I haven’t had issues since then. My last even that I’ve ever had I believe was June or July, so after all of that I’ve been completely fine, and healthy. I got the clearance from the neurologist, and I was clear to continue to train and fight and all of that.”

“My goal is the belt,” Barber explained. “I feel a good finish over this opponent it continues my win streak, and it solidifies my spot and if it’s not this fight then it’s the next fight that I see myself for sure getting a title shot. That’s something that I’ve been working for.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie