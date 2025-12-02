Maycee Barber Enters as Moderate Favorite Against Karine Silva at UFC 323

The women’s flyweight preliminary bout between Maycee Barber and Karine Silva at UFC 323 has generated substantial attention in sports betting markets, with Barber favored by sportsbooks across major platforms heading into the December 6, 2025 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva Odds

Maycee Barber is installed as the clear betting favorite, with moneyline odds ranging from -155 to -180 across major sportsbooks as of late November 2025. The consensus line sits around -160, reflecting a 61 to 63 percent implied win probability for Barber. Karine Silva carries underdog status with odds ranging from +130 to +150, implying a 38 to 43 percent chance of pulling the upset.

The odds reflect Barber’s advantages in striking volume and defensive wrestling capability. Barber lands 4.7 significant strikes per minute compared to Silva’s 2.7, and maintains a 54 percent takedown defense rate that is expected to negate many of Silva’s grappling entries. Conversely, Silva’s path to victory hinges on her ability to close distance quickly, secure clinches, and hunt for submissions before Barber can establish her striking rhythm in the opening rounds.​

A $1,000 wager on Barber at -155 would yield approximately $645 in profit for a total return of $1,645 if successful. The same $1,000 bet on Silva at +136 would return $1,360 in profit for a total payout of $2,360, offering bettors substantially higher potential returns for correctly predicting an upset.

Sportsbooks tracked notable line shifts in the days leading up to the December 6 event, indicating sharp action on both fighters. At some sportsbooks, Barber’s odds tightened from -170 on November 23 to -160 on November 24, showing steady confidence in her chances with slight market adjustment.

Barber enters at 14-2, riding a five-fight winning streak in the UFC with victories over notable opponents including Amanda Ribas, Jessica Eye, and Katlyn Cerminara. Her striking accuracy stands at 53 percent with 55 percent strike defense, complemented by her 54 percent takedown defense rate that effectively neutralizes opponent grappling attempts. Barber’s average fight time of 12 minutes 10 seconds demonstrates sustained pace and the capacity to maintain output deep into contests.

Silva holds a 19-5 record and enters with a 9 ranking in the women’s flyweight division, compared to Barber’s number 5 ranking. Silva is most dangerous early in fights, evidenced by her 13 first-round finishes and average fight time of just 9 minutes 3 seconds. Her 48 percent takedown accuracy and submission arsenal create opportunities to capitalize on scrambles, though her recent form has stalled with back-to-back decision losses to Viviane Araujo (November 2024) and Dione Barbosa (August 2025).

The bout is scheduled for the preliminary card with an estimated start time of 9:45 PM PT (1:45 AM UTC) on Saturday, December 6, following the 8:00 PM PT preliminary card opening. The winner will emerge positioned as one of the challengers in a division already featuring formidable contenders, with significant implications for both fighters’ ranking trajectories and title contention pathways moving forward in the women’s flyweight division.

