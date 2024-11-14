Luke Thomas Scathes UFC & Jon Jones for Ducking Tom Aspinall “Whole system is meaningless”

ByTimothy Wheaton
Luke Thomas Scathes UFC & Jon Jones for Ducking Tom Aspinall

MMA journalist Luke Thomas has hit out at the UFC and Jon Jones for not fighting Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones is set to defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic this weekend. Of course, while the fight itself is a big story, many are hanging on the fact that Jones refuses to compete against interim champion Tom Aspinall.

As we know, Jon Jones is widely considered to be the greatest fighter of all time. With that being said, many have questioned whether or not his refusal to fight Aspinall will hurt his legacy.

In a recent video, MMA journalist Luke Thomas broke down the issue in a really interesting way.

READ MORE:  DNA samples matching Conor McGregor found on plaintiff's body as UFC star takes the stand
jon jones ufc 285 1

Luke Thomas rips Jon Jones’ situation

“If you can’t make a fight between the two most deserving guys in the division—the champion and the interim champion—then the whole system is meaningless.”

“Jon is clearly avoiding Tom. He doesn’t want to fight the guy who’s the most deserving contender, the one with the belt, the one who has been on a tear.

“We have an interim champion who’s been active and is now the most deserving contender. If Jon Jones refuses to fight him and instead fights someone less deserving, what does that say about the integrity of the sport?

“This is about as textbook a case as ducking gets. This is it. Ducking—the avoidance of a difficult challenge for an easier one—which is exactly what this is. And it’s actually worse than that. This is ducking on a whole different level. 

READ MORE:  Donald Trump Wanted to Manage UFC’s Rising Star Bo Nickal While Still President

“If Jones avoids Aspinall, we might have a new gold standard for ducking in UFC history,” 

“Why do we have a ranking system and belts if they don’t actually matter?”

“If we’re going to make exceptions for fights just because a champion doesn’t want to face a tough challenge, what’s the point of the system? Why even have it?

“The most intriguing fight is Jon versus Tom, the title unification. It’s the clash of generations, and you can’t get more meaningful than that. The idea that you’d rather see Jon fight Poatan just because he’s more popular is insane. This is a sport built on competition, not on picking fights you can win easily.”

READ MORE:  Jon Jones responds to 'Duck' accusations: 'I'm not in high school anymore'
READ MORE:  UFC’s Five Oldest World Champions Ever

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts