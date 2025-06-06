Jon Jones Tells Interim Champ Tom Aspinall to Prove Himself First in Bizarre Social Media Rant

Jon Jones has never been shy about steering the conversation, and his latest advice to Tom Aspinall is classic Jones: don’t look up, look around. According to Jones, Aspinall should stop chasing the elusive unification bout and focus on the rest of the heavyweight pack.

Jon Jones Puts Tom Aspinall on Hold, Points Him Toward the Heavyweight Pack

“He is no threat to me whatsoever, he should start with just trying to be the best heavyweight of all time, that goal would be plenty. My career is on a completely different planet if we’re being honest,” Jones declared, making it clear he sees Aspinall as more of a fan than a rival.

The US-born Jon Jones isn’t just brushing off interim champ Aspinall – he’s also taking a jab at the Brit’s approach to competition. “There’s an interesting take! Shit, I’m 37 years old now. My body hurts everywhere if I’m being honest. Funny how Tommy boy talks zero shit to the studs of his generation. Barely even mention their names,” Jones quipped, suggesting Aspinall’s focus on him is less about competition and more about chasing clout. Fans corrected Jones pointing out that Aspinall has already defeated most of the top ten.

For Jon Jones, the real heavyweights are the ones Tom Aspinall isn’t calling out, and he’s happy to let the interim champ keep busy with them. The saga between these two has been all talk and no action. Aspinall, stuck in interim limbo since his knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich, has been vocal about wanting the Jones fight. The UFC heavyweight champion Jones, meanwhile, insists he’s not the reason for the holdup. It’s the UFC.

Jon Jones Blames the UFC

“I’ve just been playing the role of the company man by doing nothing at all… and holding the position. And truthfully, it’s been incredibly lucrative. I’ve made more money off of Tom being the interim champ than Tom has himself,” Jones said, turning inactivity into a business model.

I spoke to the UFC a long time ago about what my future plans were. I haven’t really worked out since my last fight in New York City. Honestly, I believe it’s been in the UFC’s best interest to keep presenting me as the company’s champion—not Tom. It sucks to see the rest of the division get slowed down like this, but that has nothing to do with me. I don’t pull the strings.

While the UFC insists negotiations are ongoing, Jones’s social media campaign is clear: he’s not losing sleep over Aspinall, and he’d rather see the Brit prove himself against the rest of the division first. The heavyweight belt remains on ice, Aspinall keeps defending a title that isn’t quite the real thing, and Jon Jones continues to collect paychecks and post reminders that, in his eyes, he’s operating on a different level.