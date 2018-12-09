UFC 231 Results: Max Holloway Puts On A Show Against Brian Ortega

With two title fights on tap the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada will be rocking as the Octagon is in town. We have all of the UFC 231 results here.

When the world leader of MMA travels to their neighbors in the north, they always come proper. UFC 231 is no exception. With 13 fights in total, two of which are highly anticipated title fights, tonight could prove to be a pivotal night of fights for the William Morris Endeavor promotion.

The evening concludes with the most all-time featherweight contest since Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor. Champion Max Holloway will finally defend his belt against the unbeaten Brian Ortega.

Holloway has been on a run that has seen him win 12 straight fights and capture the 145-pound title. Having just turned 27 years old, Holloway has a chance to go down as an all-time great.

The same could be said of his opponent Brian Ortega, who is also 27 years old. Ortega earned his title shot in March when he knocked out former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in the first round of their fight.

Round One

The fighters touch gloves. Ortega fires a jab. He throws a leg kick to follow. Holloway moves forward and goes to Ortega’s body. Holloway lands a clean one-two as the crowd gets behind him. Max cracks Ortega with a clean right hand. Holloway rips the body. Ortega lands an uppercut and gets out of harm’s way. He looks to tie up Holloway’s head but Max’s is not having it. Holloway cracks Ortega with another clean right hand. Ortega gets a hold of Holloway’s leg but Max defends. Both guys landing hard counters. Max starting to take over. Ortega lands a head kick and closes distance . The round is over.

Round Two

Round two starts with Max taking center Octagon. Holloway lands a one-two and Ortega backs off. Ortega looks to be overextending in his punching. Holloway lands a right hand to the body and head. He cracks Ortega and Ortega is a bloody mess. Ortega lands a right hand that backs Max up. Max lands a right head kick. Ortega cracks an elbow. Holloway lands a hard right hand. His timing is unreal. Ortega lands a right hand. 90 Seconds left. Both guys pouring it on. Max lands another clean right hand. Ortega lands and moves forward. He wades in as the round ends.

Round Three

“T-City” Comes out looking fresh. He lands a left kick to Max’s body. Holloway lands a right hand. Ortega moving forward lands a big right hand. Holloway is in trouble. Ortega gets a big takedown and looks to sink in the choke. Max gets up. Wow. Holloway in trouble. Ortega lands a hard leg kick. Holloway lands. Back fires Ortega. Max lands. Ortega blasts an uppercut. The fighters clinch and rest momentarily. Max lands a right hand on the break. Ortega lands another elbow. He moves forward with an elbow and lands it. Holloway lands a combo, Ortega moves in for the takedown with 15 seconds left in the round. Great round.

Round Four

Holloway lands a clean right hand to start the round. He moves in for the kill but Ortega survives the flurry. Ortega lands a right hand to the body. Max moves forward with a bevy of strikes, kicks, punches. Here comes Ortega with a right hand. Oh my gosh, this is crazy. Both men are swinging. Now Max comes back with a right hand. Ortega looks to take Max down. The fight slows a bit as the fighters must be exhausted. Ortega tries to jump guard Max is having no part. He pieces up Ortega with some unreal boxing. Ortega’s face is a bloody mess. His eye is nearly closed. Max drops Ortega with a right hand. Ortega is in trouble. Max unload a seven hit combo. The bell sounds.