Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega Agree To Title Fight At UFC 231

Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega is going to happen based on a new report that surfaced online as the promotion is reportedly going in this direction.

Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega

MMAJunkie is reporting that they have learned from two sources that this title fight will go down at the upcoming UFC 231 pay-per-view event. As of this writing, the UFC has yet to officially announce the bout but is expected to do so shortly.

Holloway was slated to make his next title defense against the top contender in the co-main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event. That show went down in July at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. But Holloway was forced to pull out of the fight after he had been experiencing concussion-like symptoms. As a result, he was taken to a hospital earlier that week then appeared to be better. However, then it took a turn for the worst and the fight was nixed.

A stroke had been reported with what he was dealing with during UFC 226 fight week but that has been denied by his management.

Ortega beat former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at the UFC 222 pay-per-view, which secured the opportunity to challenge for the featherweight title. He is unbeaten in his MMA career. He holds wins over the likes of Edgar, Cub Swanson, Renato Moicano, and Clay Guida.

Event

The UFC 231 pay-per-view is set to take place on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The promotion will announce more bouts for this upcoming card in the coming weeks.

The Card

Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega – for the featherweight title

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Gilbert Burns