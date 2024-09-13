Max Holloway Chooses His UFC 306 Winner: A Bold Prediction at The Sphere

ByTimothy Wheaton
Max Holloway on Sean O'Malley Vs. Merab Dvalishvili UFC 306

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is offering his prediction for the upcoming bantamweight title showdown between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili in the main event of UFC 306.

‘Blessed’ Max Holloway is celebrated for his striking skills and high-volume fighting style, making him one of the top contenders in the featherweight division. He will look to recapture his title at UFC 308 against the knockout striker Ilia Topuria.

‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley is the current UFC Bantamweight Champion, recognized for his flashy striking and knockout power. With a record of 17 wins and 1 loss, O’Malley has quickly become a fan favorite, known for his unique fighting style.

The top-ranked Georgian Wrestler Merab Dvalishvili is known for his relentless pace and grappling ability. He has an impressive record of 16 wins and 4 losses, showcasing his stamina and wrestling skills, which have made him a challenging opponent.

'Won't be done again': Dana White says UFC 306 will never happen again

The Hawaiian-born Max Holloway offers his prediction for the UFC bantamweight title fight going down at The Sphere in Las Vegas at UFC 306. Speaking on YouTube, he explained:

“Merab — great cardio, great pressure, great fighter. But one hole in his game that we’ve seen over and over again is he gets caught. He gets caught, and he gets caught early. It’s almost like he needs to get woken up, and then he finally turns on and the gears start working. Everything starts flowing, and he gets after it. “

But if there’s one guy in the bantamweight division that you do not wanna get caught by, it’s Sean. A lot of guys tease Sean, how he’s skinny and lanky and long and looks brittle and blah blah blah. He looks like this. He dyes his hair, bro. That’s just who he is. That’s just how he is. That’s how he carries himself. But you cannot take away that this guy can fight.

“This guy can crack. He knocks people out. He lands. He’s a sharp shooter. And my belief, in this fight, a lot of people have been asking me and waiting to see who I pick. I’m going Sean, man. I’m going Sean. Merab, he likes getting hit.” [Ht MMAMania]

