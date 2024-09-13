Max Holloway Chooses His UFC 306 Winner: A Bold Prediction at The Sphere

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is offering his prediction for the upcoming bantamweight title showdown between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili in the main event of UFC 306.

Max Holloway on Sean O’Malley Vs. Merab Dvalishvili

‘Blessed’ Max Holloway is celebrated for his striking skills and high-volume fighting style, making him one of the top contenders in the featherweight division. He will look to recapture his title at UFC 308 against the knockout striker Ilia Topuria.

‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley is the current UFC Bantamweight Champion, recognized for his flashy striking and knockout power. With a record of 17 wins and 1 loss, O’Malley has quickly become a fan favorite, known for his unique fighting style.

The top-ranked Georgian Wrestler Merab Dvalishvili is known for his relentless pace and grappling ability. He has an impressive record of 16 wins and 4 losses, showcasing his stamina and wrestling skills, which have made him a challenging opponent.

The Hawaiian-born Max Holloway offers his prediction for the UFC bantamweight title fight going down at The Sphere in Las Vegas at UFC 306. Speaking on YouTube, he explained: