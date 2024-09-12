Jorge Masvidal Gives Ominous Prediction for UFC 306: “It’s going to be f**king amazing.”

Jorge Masvidal expects great things out of the UFC’s highly anticipated debut at Sphere in Las Vegas.

On September 14, the UFC is set to present a combat sports event like no other alongside two massive world title clashes. In the co-main event of the evening, Valentina Shevchenko will look to reclaim the flyweight women’s title when he meets the division’s reigning queen, Alexa Grasso. Their trilogy fight comes one year removed from a controversial split draw in their rematch at last year’s Noche UFC event.

Then in the UFC 306 headliner, ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley puts his bantamweight gold for the second time in 2024 when he squares off with the division’s top-ranked contender, Merab Dvalishvili.

Having already seen an event inside Sphere first-hand, two-time welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal expects this weekend’s once-in-a-lifetime card to deliver something truly special.

“I don’t know if it’ll [the venue] impact the way they fight so much,” Masvidal told Kevin Iole. “It’s going to be an experience, though, because I’ve been in there [the Sphere] for a 3D show, and it was amazing. It was mind-blowing—the graphics, the stuff—but obviously, they’re not doing that now. But I still think they’ll play a lot of the graphics on their projectors and stuff, so it’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. “I really wish I could have made it to this event. The card is stacked from top to bottom with a lot of up-and-coming talent. It’s going to be f*cking amazing, maybe even some future world champions on this card right here. So I think it’s a great, great card, man” (h/t MMA News).

Jorge Masvidal excited for UFC 306 main event

Masvidal also shared his excitement for the long-awaited clash between O’Malley and ‘The Machine,’ suggesting that ‘Sugar’ could end things early, but it’ll ultimately come down to whoever keeps it “more real” inside the Octagon.