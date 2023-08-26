Former undisputed featherweight champion, Max Holloway has registered his first knockout win since a 2017 rematch win over former champion, Jose Aldo, flattening and face-planting veteran fan-favorite, ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung with a spectacular third round walk off KO in the main event of UFC Singapore.

Battling with the South Korean veteran in a competitive first round, Hawaiian favorite, Holloway managed to drop Zombie in the second frame in an exchange, before attempting to lock up a D’Arce choke submission win. Gritting through the tight and lengthy submission attempt, Zombie made it to the third round of his return bout in Asia.

However, throwing caution to the wind and going out on his shield in the early goings of the third round, Zombie was sent to the canvas in shocking fashion, splitting his head open as he collided with the Octagon canvas. And following the defeat, Zombie, a former two-time title challenger under the UFC banner confirmed his intentions to end his career with immediate effect.

Below, catch the highlights from Max Holloway’s shocking KO win over The Korean Zombie