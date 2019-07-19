Max Holloway Still Believes He Will Fight For Lightweight Title Again

Spread the word!













Max Holloway had a chance to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the then-vacant lightweight title at UFC 223.

However, just days before, the Hawaiian was not cleared to compete by the commission, so his lightweight title aspirations were put on pause. Then, at UFC 236, “Blessed” competed for an interim lightweight title. The featherweight king was bested by Dustin Poirier via decision, and his hopes of challenging for the undisputed 155-pound crown were again tarnished.

Despite all that, Holloway still believes he will fight for the lightweight title again:

“It’s in my history,” Holloway said at a media day luncheon (h/t MMA Fighting). “You guys watch my fights, you guys go back to all my fights, I’m a different guy every time and come July 27 you guys are going to see a different guy in there again. The kid that showed up in April, the guy you’re looking at, standing in front of him, I’d kill that kid.

“I’d body him. There’s no comparison and it happens, this sport or life, period, is like Chutes and Ladders. Sometimes you’ve got to slide down to climb up a bigger ladder. ‘55 ain’t far off. That’s only 10 pounds, that’s all it is, is 10 pounds. We’ll get back there when we get back there.

“Hopefully, it’s sooner rather than later and we’ll see what happens. If it takes a 10-fight win streak to fight for another belt up there, become the double champ, it takes a 10-fight streak. That’s what it is. I ain’t scared of no work and you guys all know that. Put my nose down and get to work I guess.”

The Hawaiian always said, regardless of if he had beat Poirier or not, that the plan was to go back down to defend his title. And, at UFC 240, he will do just that as he takes on Frankie Edgar.

