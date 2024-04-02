Max Holloway calls for Hall of Fame star Mark Coleman to present the BMF title to winner at UFC 300

Max Holloway knows who he wants to present the BMF title at UFC 300.

Holloway is moving up to lightweight to face Justin Gaethje for his BMF title in a highly-anticipated bout. It’s a fight fans have wanted to see for years and the two will finally fight next weekend.

In the first BMF title fight, The Rock handed the belt to Jorge Masvidal who beat Nate Diaz. The second time the belt was up for grabs was last July and Masvidal awarded the belt to Justin Gaethje, who defeated Dustin Poirier.

Max Holloway calls for Mark Coleman to strap UFC 300 winner with BMF belt

Now, for the third time the BMF belt is awarded, Max Holloway is calling for Mark Coleman to award the belt to the winner of him vs. Justin Gaethje.

“The only correct answer is Mark Coleman,” Holloway said in an interview with MMA Junkie. “Especially with what he went through recently with his dog and his dog waking him to go save his stuff and he goes in there and runs for his dog? The guy’s a G. That’s a real life BMF. That would be sick if he did it. It would be an honor to get him to do it.”

Mark Coleman will be in attendance at #UFC300. The UFC is bringing him and his daughters to the April 13 event in Las Vegas, Coleman just revealed on Instagram. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) April 2, 2024

Of course, Coleman just got out of the hospital after saving his parents from a house fire. It was a heroic effort from Coleman and having him award the BMF title would be special, and Holloway is hoping to make it happen.

Although Max Holloway is getting the chance to fight for the BMF belt, he says he is more excited to fight Justin Gaethje.

Holloway says he gets excited about these types of fights and is looking forward to sharing the Octagon with a future Hall of Famer in Gaethje.

“The belt is the belt – the belt is cool – it’s whatever,” Holloway said. “The things that can come with the belt can be life-changing, so we’ll see what happens. But I’m more excited that I get to share the Octagon with Gaethje. It’s amazing. It’s amazing to share the Octagon with a future Hall of Famer in him and, title or no title, being able to fight him is one of the best things I’m looking forward to.”

Holloway enters the fight as a +180 underdog.

