Max Holloway pleads with Ilia Topuria to stop delaying fight for UFC title: ‘I been ready’

Despite continued links to a UFC 307 clash in Utah later this year, former featherweight champion, Max Holloway has urged current featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria to stop delaying their clash – with the Spaniard instead hoping to fight in Abu Dhabi in November.

Holloway, a former undisputed featherweight titleholder and the current symbolic BMF gold holder, has been continually linked with a title showdown in a 145lbs return against unbeaten Spaniard, Topuria later this year, with the promotion set for their annual trip to Salt Lake City for a UFC 307 pay-per-view card.

Beginning training camp for his return to action later this year, according to his physical therapist, Topuria has been sidelined since he landed the undisputed title with a stunning knockout win over common-opponent, Alexander Volkanovski back in February at UFC 299.

And taking part in an almost-global media tour since assuming the featherweight throne, Topuria had been linked with a UFC 307 title fight with Holloway at the Delta Center, however, has stressed his desire to fight a month later at UFC 308.

Max Holloway urges Ilia Topuria to fight him next

Reacting to Topuria’s plan to further delay their expected showdown for championship spoils, Holloway insists he’s ready to fight again, urging the incumbent gold holder to follow suit.

“Guy is just making things up at this stage,” Max Holloway posted on Twitter in response to Ilia Topuria’s comments. “I been ready.”

https://t.co/pcEM4Vi98i pic.twitter.com/GkptG2kmsX — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 3, 2024

Sidelined himself since UFC 300 earlier this annum, Hawaiian star, Holloway snatched the symbolic BMF championship with a buzzer-beating, highlight-reel knockout win over former interim lightweight titleholder, Justin Gaethje on the monumental card.

Furthermore, earlier this week, Holloway received the unlikely backing of lightweight contender, Paddy Pimblett – who claimed Topuria was doing everything in his power to avoid a title fight with him – reigniting their historic rivalry.

