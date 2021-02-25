Don’t rule out the chances of seeing a Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway rematch.

The pair first fought each other in 2013 in a featherweight contest that saw the Irishman come out on top via unanimous decision.

However, Holloway has improved leaps and bounds since with many observers in the combat sports world eager to see how he would fare against McGregor today.

It’s certainly a fight that interests the Hawaiian, but he feels it would have been bigger if McGregor had come out on top against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 last month.

However, he did reveal that the UFC has discussed the idea of a rematch on multiple occasions and both fighters have nothing but time when it comes to a sequel.

“I’m not here to kick a man while he’s down, but I think that fight with me and Conor is on a very short list with the UFC,” Holloway said in an episode of Food Truck Diaries (via Middle Easy). “If he was to win the fight (with Poirier) I think it would have been a little bit different, a little bit greater. I think that fight would have happened, but we’ve got nothing but time.

“He’s not going nowhere, I’m not going nowhere. Build the man back up, I’m going to keep doing my thing, let him do his thing… The UFC, we had talks here and there about it. It’s on a very short list for the UFC and I’m just excited for it.”

For now, Holloway will be focused on reclaiming his featherweight title, especially after his performance against Calvin Kattar last month.

Who do you think wins in a rematch today?