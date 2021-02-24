Former featherweight champion Max Holloway has reflected on his lopsided decision win over top contender Calvin Kattar.

‘Blessed’ put on a striking clinic against Kattar over five rounds in the main event of UFC on ABC 1.

In the final round, Holloway began addressing the commentary team and declared himself the best boxer in MMA while simultaneously dodging Kattar’s punches.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Holloway reflected on the fight he believes is the best performance of his career.

“No, I think that was my best performance out there,” Holloway said. “We get better every time, right? That’s what we did. And to do it against a guy like Calvin Kattar who many hold him as one of the great boxers, not in our division but all of UFC.”



“To have that performance against him was great. But, like I’ve been telling everybody, it takes two man, It takes two to tango,” Holloway added. “Calvin deserves just as much praise as I do. He was in there taking it, he was in there giving it. Nothing but respect to him. But I really believe that was my best performance for sure… I just felt like I was untouchable in there” (Transcribed by Essentially Sports)

Do you agree with Max Holloway? Did ‘Blessed’ put in a career best performance against Calvin Kattar?