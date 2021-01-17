Former featherweight champion Max Holloway looked sensational in the headline spot at UFC Fight Island 7.

‘Blessed’ used his elite-level striking to dismantle top contender, Calvin Kattar over five grueling rounds to pick up a lopsided decision win.

In his post-fight speech Holloway claimed he is ready to go again next week if either Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier fall out of the UFC 257 main event.

Speaking to media in Abu Dhabi after UFC Fight Island 7, Dana White suggested Holloway go home and enjoy some well-earned rest.

“I think he deserves to go home and take some time off,” White said. “I respect it, but yeah, we’re good. We’re covered.”

Holloway insisted that despite White not liking the idea he will be sticking around for the next week and will be ready to fill in if called upon.

“I’m here until next week. If something happens in this crazy, wild sport, don’t be surprised, man,” Holloway said. “Tune in next week to a huge pay-per-view. There’s a bunch of surprises happening.”

In 2018, Holloway was briefly matched up with lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, on fight week ‘Blessed’ was forced to from the fight due to weight cutting issues and replaced by Al Iaquinta.

Nurmagomedov is currently considering a return to fighting after retiring from the sport after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October. The undefeated Russian told White that he will return if anyone competing at UFC 257 really impressed him. Holloway believes his performance against Kattar may have caught the eye of Nurmagomedov.

“We’ll see what happens, even with Khabib, you know?” Holloway said. “Khabib is saying that he wants something that’s super interesting. Maybe I pushed him over the edge a little bit. We had one of the best press conferences in the world, I think. We just didn’t have the fight. We could fill that in if he wanted to.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

