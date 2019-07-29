Max Holloway And Dana White Have Differing Views On Lightweight Future

Max Holloway
UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and Dana White have differing views on the former’s future at 155 pounds.

Holloway got back on the win column with a dominant decision victory over Frankie Edgar at UFC 240 this past weekend. It followed his April decision loss to Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title.

White — who had previously called for Holloway to move up — was now adamant that featherweight was the right weight class for “Blessed”:

“I think his last performance at ’55 ends the conversation of him going up to ’55,” White said at the UFC 240 post-fight press conference (via BJ Penn). “I used to think that he looked big at ’45 and then I realized how small he looked at ’55.”

Holloway, however, took issue with those comments:

“Dana changes his mind everyday,” he responded. “Tomorrow he might be like, ‘hey Max we need a heavyweight fight.’ So, I don’t know. Dana’s mind is all over the place. I gotta respect the boss, but at the end of the day it is what it is. I know if an opportunity comes up there and they come calling, we won’t shy away.”

Holloway Not Ruling Out Lightweight Return

Holloway didn’t rule out a return to lightweight earlier this month either. Having only had six weeks to prepare for Poirier, he believes a full camp will showcase a different result:

“That was seven weeks to fight day, so I only had six weeks,” he said at a recent media lunch. “We were still coming off of the December thing and was figuring stuff out.

We’ll see what happens when I make the move and decide to put on more muscle and this and that. There’s always a narrative that people try to explore like, ‘He had to be there. He had to weigh this and that.’ There’s no difference.”

Do you think Holloway has a future at lightweight?