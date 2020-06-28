Maurice Greene Taps Gian Villante – UFC Vegas 4 Results

Spread the word!













Next up we have Maurice Greene taking on Gian Villante in a heavyweight match-up. Greene is looking to get back in the win column after suffering back-to-back losses. Villante has stepped up in weight after being stopped at light-heavyweight by Michał Oleksiejczuk last time out.

Round 1: Maurice Greene is trying to stay on the outside at the beginning of round one – using his long arms to keep Gian Villante off him. Green is using kicks to also maintain distance while Villante tries to time his opponent. Greene is using his kicks well, lands a nice shot to the midsection. A kick strays low from Greene and we have a brief time out while Villante recovers. Greene back to his kicks, Villante comes in with a one-two. More kicks from both men, Villante is actually starting to get the better of it. He lands one to his opponents body which seems to get a reaction. Greene is backing up as Villante continues to whip in kicks. As the clock ticks down Greene seems to have recovered and goes back to his high volume kicking game.

Round 2: Villante has been told to get after it in round two by his corner but at the start of round two its Greene dictating once again his high volume leg attacks. Villante wings in with a big overhand but it misses wildly. Greene is picking up the pace now. He’s landing with the hands now too. Villante is responding well though. He’s listening to his corner and landing things of his own. Every time he lands he gets a reaction from Greene. Villante lands a headkick but it’s not clean and Greene takes it well. Villante is moving forward now and beginning to dictate this fight. Greene is trying to get back behind his jab as we enter the final minute. He pops out a shot but is made to pay eating a hook. Both men swing wild as the round ends

Round 3: The final round opens up with a brief grappling exchange before they go back to striking. Villante lands a huge punch which again gets a reaction from Greene – it’s probably the biggest shot of the fight. Villante senses his opponent is hurt and goes in for the kill but is missing by miles. Both men are throwing crazy now and it seems Greene pushed his finger into the eye of Villante – we have another time out. Back to fighting and Greene attempts a superman punch but eats a huge counter left which drops him. Villante swarms and begins unleashing nasty ground and pound. Greene is eating big shots with no answers. He eventually grabs onto his opponents wrists and stifles the vicious attack. Greene seems to be just holding on to the head of his opponent and hoping for the referee to stand them up. All of a sudden the fight is over. Greene seems to have got the tap but it’s not really clear what happened. It appears he wrapped up an arm triangle although it’s not clear exactly how tight it was.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Maurice Greene def. Gian Villante via submission (arm-triangle choke) in round three