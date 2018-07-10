Matt Serra Reflects On Altercation With Drunk Man That Went Viral

Matt Serra has given some more details on an incident with a drunk man that went viral.

Despite the busy last week or so with all of the UFC 226 as well as TUF 27 Finale news and coverage, former UFC welterweight champion was able to steal some headlines as he got into an altercation with a drunk man in a Las Vegas restaurant. Fear not, Serra took it easy on the man as he harmlessly subduing the man before security intervened and the incident was broken up.

Serra discussed how the situation came to be on the latest episode of the UFC Unfiltered podcast alongside Jim Norton where he would bring up the fact that he and his family were attempting to leave the restaurant when the man confronted him. This is when the Hall of Famer decided to calm the situation down and Serra said he took action in the most gentle way possible after being threatened.

“We’re eating at the cafe and this couple comes in that’s out of their mind drunk,” Serra said (transcript courtesy of MMAFighting). “She passed out the second she was in there. He left, came back, left, but the he started getting really, really nasty to the staff. Cursing, just totally drunk, loud, obnoxious, rude. Then he starts throwing stuff at the waiter as he’s walking by and yelling to the point where everybody is stopping and looking. . . “I was almost out of there! I was almost in the clear. My waiter is bringing me the check and then he gets up and he goes after my waiter – just a drunk moron and he has his fists clinched. He was throwing s**t at the other waiter, now he’s facing me and my family. So he’s drunk and something’s gonna happen. This guy is hitting him or he’s gonna throw something and my family is behind me, so I stood up and then he directed everything towards me the second I stood up. ‘You! I’ll fight you!’ “So he took his shirt off and the second he took his shirt off, I don’t know if he went to swing but I just neutralized that s**t. I stepped right in, got him around his waist – my wife, she goes, ‘When you went in I thought that you were gonna slam him. You let him down so gently!’ Dude, he just, like, melted when I grabbed him. He folded to jelly. so I got him around the waist, basic takedown. I gave him a free jiu-jitsu lesson. “I put him on the ground, I mounted him. His mount defense, his elbow escape and his trap and roll were not there. So then the second I got him down I told my sister to film this. So you got it from there and you saw the rest.”

The best part of this story is the fact that Serra was so calm that he wanted the incident filmed and thus, the footage was shot thanks to his sister recording it and later posting it to his Instagram account where it quickly went viral by racking up over 10 million views.

“I took him down, I got a bigger applause then I did in my first GSP fight,” Serra laughed. “The audience erupted. They were still clapping by the time my sister started filming because that dude was as obnoxious as you can get. Yelling, screaming, making a scene, being vulgar. Total f**king d**khead. “Even though he deserves to get smacked or something, the loser goes to the hospital and the winner goes to jail. I know there was no winning in beating up this guy but he definitely needed to be subdued because he was gonna hit somebody.”

As part of International Fight Week, the UFC decided to induct him into their Hall of Fame while in Las Vegas. There’s no doubt that he has earned the honor.