Video: Matt Serra Wrangles ‘Drunk’ On The Fourth Of July

On the eve of his Hall of Fame induction Thursday night (July, 5th, 2018), Matt ‘The Terror’ Serra wrangled a ‘drunk’ inside a restaurant in Las Vegas.

The soon to be UFC HOF’er posted a video from his Instagram account showing the 44-year-old in full mount subduing what he describes as an “a**hole drunk who was threatening waiters.”

Check it out:

Serra can be heard repeatedly on the video pleading with the would-be attacker to “calm down” while simultaneously laughing off the ‘drunk’ mans threat of “I’m going to f*ck you up.” According to the former welterweight champ he acted out of instinct when the ‘drunk’ tried to swing on him.

No one was harmed in the incident, and a large part of that is due to Serra’s actions. The former champ promptly handed over the would-be assailant to the proper authorities upon their arrival.

Serra had posted another video prior to the altercation, appearing to show the man he wrangled attempting to wake up another patron at the restaurant.

Weekend At Bernie’s 3 😜 A post shared by Matt Serra (@mattserrabjj) on Jul 4, 2018 at 10:42pm PDT