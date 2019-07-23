Matt Serra Believes Jorge Masvidal Deserves Title Shot: ‘How Can You Deny That Guy?’

Spread the word!













Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra believes it’s hard to deny Jorge Masvidal of the next title shot.

Masvidal shot up the rankings and in stock following his flying knee knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239 earlier this month. Many have called for him to get the next shot at Kamaru Usman’s title as a result, and it certainly wouldn’t be unwarranted.

However, there are other factors at play. Usman is still not injury-free while Colby Covington could be next with a win over Robbie Lawler. Most recently, Leon Edwards staked a claim for a title shot, or at least a fight with Masvidal, following an impressive decision win over Rafael dos Anjos this past weekend.

But for Serra, Masvidal deserves the next title shot regardless, especially for what he’s accomplished even before the Askren knockout:

“I’ll tell ya, he definitely deserves to fight for that [UFC welterweight title],” Serra said on UFC Unfiltered (via BJPenn). “I mean how can you deny that guy? Look what he’s done and look who he’s put away too. Talk about a guy that rises to the occasion. He goes over to London, he beats Darren Till. He beats ‘Cowboy’ in I believe it was ‘Cowboy’s’ hometown [Denver].”

“Masvidal, I’ll tell ya in a way he gets in people’s heads like Conor McGregor does. Before he fought ‘Cowboy,’ he was talking to him backstage before they walked out. It was awesome because he backs the sh*t up. He’s a real dude man. I like seeing real dudes in there.”

Do you agree with Serra that Masvidal deserves the next crack at the title?