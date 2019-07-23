Leon Edwards Says He’s The Worst Matchup For Jorge Masvidal

Spread the word!













Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal have had a feud going on since the three-piece and a soda incident in March. Following that, many thought that fight was next, which it was not. But, after “Gamebred’s” big win over Ben Askren and the Englishman’s win over Rafael dos Anjos.

Yet, Masvidal said Edwards had a boring performance and doesn’t deserve to fight him. Which, the Englishman believes is an excuse.

“He’s making every excuse in the book,” Edwards told MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast.

“Every time I ask for the fight he’s got another excuse — it’s always, ‘No,’ because of something. He’s a journeyman of the game. He’s [on a run of] 2-2 in his last four fights. I see him as a journeyman, he’s had two lucky wins. He’s going around demanding things like he’s done something. Why won’t he prove to everyone that he’s one of the best fighters in the world? He’s talking like a gangster, so stop running off, stop making excuses and let’s make this fight happen.”

Why he thinks Masvidal won’t fight him is simple. He is a terrible matchup for him and “Gamebred” knows he will lose the fight.

“I’m one of the worst matchups for him,” said Edwards. “He’s nothing compared to RDA; I believe that RDA is a way better fighter than him. I believe that he knows that once he’s locked in the cage with me he’s got no chance of winning that fight and that would be his title dream gone. He’s doing everything he can to hold onto that little spot that he’s got to get a title shot, but I don’t think he deserves it. He needs to fight me.”

After Leon Edwards big win over Rafael dos Anjos he is in the top-tier of the welterweight division and deserves a top-three opponent.

Do you think Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal should fight next?