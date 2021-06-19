Veteran UFC welterweight mainstay, ‘The Immortal’ Matt Brown has lodged his record-tying 12. knockout win under the promotion’s banner, stopping Dhiego Lima with a huge, one-punch win midway through the second round of their main card opener at UFC Vegas 29.

Plodding forward and forcing Lima to the fence on cue, Brown, with his usual heavy footed approach launched body kicks on cue and began mixing in his hands as the Brazilian circled.

Catching Lima with a huge right hand, as both men threw caution to the wind in the second, Brown landed first, and flattened the former unconscious on the Octagon canvas.

Below, catch the highlights from Brown’s massive stoppage victory over Lima.