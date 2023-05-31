Let’s just say if Matt Brown (24-19 MMA) was his own match maker, he’d do the unthinkable.

Earlier this month, the 42-year-old was able to make some history at UFC Charlotte. Brown entered the Octagon for the 30th time against fellow welterweight veteran, Court McGee (21-12 MMA).

‘The Immortal’ produced a clean performance, scoring a one-punch knockout finish in round one.

MATT BROWN IS A DAMN LEGEND



His knockout win against McGee tied UFC heavyweight contender, Derrick Lewis ( MMA), for the all-time knockout record in the UFC at 13.

Even at 42, Matt Brown doesn’t look like he’s slowing down any time soon as he looks to get right back into the octagon to chase history.

Although it may sound insane, the man from Ohio believes he has found the perfect matchup to help him break the UFC’s knockout record. However, it is still unclear who the UFC will realistically pair him with next.”

Matt Brown wants Derrick Lewis at Heavyweight to determine UFC record

During a recent interview on Michael Bisping’s ‘Believe You Me‘, Brown revealed his plan to break the UFC knockout record and who the perfect dance partner would be.

“For my next fight, what I would really like, and I highly doubt it’s gonna happen, but I would love to fight Derrick Lewis. I’d love to go up to Heavyweight. Bro, you’re in, right,” Brown debated.

“This would be the funnest fight ever. For the KO record. It’s winnable. It’s certainly winnable for him. Like, if I get touched, I’m f—king going to the hospital that night, but he’s got to touch me, bro. Heavyweights, it’s harder for them to hit you, man. You can dodge their punches pretty well. They have a hard time dealing with us. I would love that challenge. I would get on my knees and beg Dana for that,” Matt Brown continued.

Unfortunately for Brown, he would have to at least until the end of the year for any hopes of that fight materialising, with Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA) already being booked to fight Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-8-1 MMA) at UFC 291 on July 29th.

In spite of that, with the BMF belt returning at UFC 291 anything is possible. So as ridiculous as the idea may seem, I wouldn’t be surprised if a matchup like this happens down the line.

Regardless, Matt Brown’s recent performance and tying the UFC’s knockout record was a momentous moment in his career.

“Honestly, the only cool thing about it is I feel like I’ve been doing this a long time, I’ve put a lot into this and I feel like I’m way better than I’ve even achieved,” Brown explained.

“I feel like I’ve underachieved and I could have done a lot more. I made a lot of mistakes and a lot of things. So when I tied that record with Derrick Lewis, I felt I got a lot of recognition that I felt was kind of lost and that I felt I’ve deserved for a long time. But you have to go earn it. You don’t really get what you deserve, you get what you earn. I feel like I went out and finally earned it.”

Would you like to see Matt Brown Vs. Derrick Lewis at 265lbs?