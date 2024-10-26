Mateusz Rebecki lands close win over Myktybek Orolbai in bloody Fight of the Night – UFC 308 Highlights

Likely landing themselves Fight of the Night honors in their preliminary card matchup tonight, Mateusz Rebecki did just enough to convince the judges of a victory in Abu Dhabi at UFC 308, turning in a split decision win over Kyrgyzstan native, Myktybek Orolbai over the course of three rounds.

Rebecki, a former FEN gold holder, has enjoyed an impressive tenure inside the Octagon since his move to the promotion, racking up wins over Nick Fiore, Loik Radzhaboev, and Roosevelt Roberts to go with this evening’s win against Orolbai.

As for the highly-touted, Orolbai the lightweight prospect had landed two straight victories over both Uros Medic and Elvis Brenner before tonight’s split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) loss against Rebecki.

And sharing the Octagon over the course of three rounds in a bloody and brutal war in the Middle East, Orolbai dealt with some significant swelling in the latter stages of their pairing — before opening a massive laceration on the eyebrow of Rebecki — with the duo receiving plaudits for their massive efforts on the preliminary card of UFC 308.

Below, catch the highlights from Mateusz Rebecki’s win over Myktybek Orolbai at UFC 308