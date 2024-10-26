Kennedy Nzechukwu lands dominant first round knockout over Chris Barnett – UFC 308 Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Kennedy Nzechukwu lands dominant first round knockout over Chris Barnett - UFC 308 Highlights

Nigerian heavyweight force, Kennedy Nzechukwu has snapped his two-fight skid tonight in his UFC 308 return against Chris Barnett, stopping the veteran fan-favorite with a dominant opening round knockout in their showdown in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Nzechukwu, who entered tonight’s reworked matchup with Barnett in the midst of a two-fight losing run to both Ovince Saint-Preux and Dustin Jacoby, snapped his losing run in his fight with Athens native, Barnett today in the Middle East.

12592541126

Entering the Octagon as a distinct betting favourite against Barnett, as well as holding a massive height and overall size advantage over the former, Nzechukwu would force Barnett against the fence on occasion before eventually forcing the issue with a precise series of strikes.

barnett

Stumbling and clearly injured ahead of the finishing sequence, footage emerged post-fight of Barnett hyping himself up whilst his introduction for the pairing, appearing to aggravate a leg injury and take real notice before his knockout loss.

kennedy 2

Below, catch the highlights from Kennedy Nzechukwu’s knockout win over Chris Barnett at UFC 308

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts