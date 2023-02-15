Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner booked for UFC 285 after Dan Hooker withdrawal

By
Timothy Wheaton
-
Mateusz Gamrot Jalin Turner
Photo Credit: Zuffa LLC
Australia’s Dan Hooker has withdrawn from his UFC 285 fight against ‘The Tarantula’ Jalin Turner, the US-born fighter will instead face ‘Gamer’ Mateusz Gamrot.

‘The Hangman’ Dan Hooker, who is just coming off of a TKO win over Claudio Puelles, was forced to pull out of the March 4 lightweight matchup due to suffering a broken hand in training. On Twitter, the Australian athlete shared:

“Well f*ck.”

Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner at UFC 285 on March 4

No. 10 ranked Jalin Turner will instead find himself in a lightweight feature fight against Poland’s Mateusz Gamrot on March 4.

Mateusz Gamrot is a dangerous and highly-skilled fighter who is currently ranked at the number 7 position in the UFC’s lightweight division. The 32-year-old athlete has earned impressive wins over fighters such as Arman Tsarukyan, Diego Ferreira, and Jeremy Stephens, among others.

Gamrot is a step up in competition for the 27-year-old ‘The Tarantula’ Jalin Turner. The US-born fighter is currently on a five-fight wins streak with notable wins over Brad Riddell, Jamie Mullarkey, Uros Medic, and Brok Weaver.

Jalin Turner and ‘Gamer’ will be competing for a spot in the competitive UFC lightweight division. Ranked ahead of these two athletes are fighters such as Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler, and Rafael Fiziev. Meanwhile, the division champion Islam Makhachev will soon be seeking a new contender to challenge for the UFC lightweight crown.

When the news of the fight broke, the American Top Team trained fighter Mateusz Gamrot shared on Instagram:

“That is what happens when you chase greatness!”