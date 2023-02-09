Report | Dan Hooker out of UFC 285 Jalin Turner fight due to broken hand

UFC lightweight fan favorite, Dan Hooker, has been forced to pull out of his scheduled bout with surging prospect Jalin Turner due to a broken hand.

After missing out on a spot on UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, Dan Hooker was set to take on No.10 ranked UFC lightweight Jalin Turner at UFC 285. The bout announcement was greeted by huge fan excitement, as both men are known for putting on exciting matchups, often ending in explosive finishes.

The fight would have also given Hooker the chance to get revenge for his CKB teammate Brad Riddell, who suffered a 1st round submission loss to ‘The Tarantula’ in 2022.

Unofrtuently, it is not to be. ‘The Hangman’ has revealed he suffered a broken hand in training, announcing the news in typical Dan Hooker fashion:

The UFC are reportedly still looking to keep Turner on the card, although no opponent has been booked yet. However, No.14 ranked Drew Dober has already thrown his name in the hat, posting the following on Twitter:

“Hookers out. Renato is ghosting. Jalin Turner if you wanna stay in the game I’m down to scrap in April. Know you wouldn’t be on UFC 285 but your camp won’t go to waste.”

Hookers out. Renato is ghosting. @JalinTurner if you wanna stay in the game I'm down to scrap in April. Know you wouldn't be on UFC 285 but your camp won't go to waste. 🏀👈 #ufc285 #ufc @ufc @seanshelby — Drew Dober (@DrewDober) February 9, 2023

Alternatively, Dan Hooker has floated the idea of a Power Slap bout vs. Turner.

@danawhite I have an idea💡



Me vs Turner Power Slap



Show/win and I’m in for the PPV 😎 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 9, 2023

Who would you like to see Dan Hooker face when he returns from injury?