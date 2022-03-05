Four straight victories and four straight stoppages for surging lightweight prospect, Jalin Turner. Bloodying Jamie Mullarkey in the opening frame, the California native managed to continue where he left off in the first round, stopping Mullarkey with early second round strikes in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 272.

Turner, a native of San Bernadino, managed to lodge prior victories against the trios of Joshua Culibao, Brok Weaver, and Uros Medic — can now add Mullarkey to his winning run, managing to prove his striking ability largely from the onset of the preliminary clash.

In the closing stages of the first, Turner found himself on the canvas courtesy of a takedown, however, back vertical in the second, Turner swept Mullarkey with a slick right hook, and forced the issued with subsequent ground strikes.

Catch the highlights from Jalin Turner’s stoppage victory over Jamie Mullarkey, below

