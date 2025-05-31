Mateusz Gamrot returns with dominant win over L’udovit Klein – UFC Vegas 107 Highlights

Polish fan-favorite, Mateusz Gamrot made good on his return to action tonight for the first time in just shy of a year, turning in a one-sided unanimous decision win over L’udovit Klein in the pair’s all-European co-main event clash at UFC Vegas 107.

Gamrot, who currently holds the number seven rank at the lightweight limit in the promotion, had been sidelined since finding himself on the wrong side of a contentious split decision loss against City Kickboxing ace, Dan Hooker in August of last year at UFC 305.

And once more positioning himself for a sizeable fight at 155lbs, Gamrot would turn in a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) victory over Slovakian contender, Klein in their pairing at the Apex facility.

A former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion with KSW, Gamrot managed to turn in a host of successful takedowns en route to his judging win over Klein.

With tonight’s success, Gamrot adds Klein to prior promotional wins over the likes of Jeremy Stephens, Carlos Diego Ferreira, Arman Tsarukyan, Jalin Turner, Rafael Fiziev, and former lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos.

Below, catch the highlights from Mateusz Gamrot’s win at UFC Vegas 107