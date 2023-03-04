Mateusz Gamrot snaps Jalin Turner’s five fight win streak at UFC 285

Mateusz Gamrot def. Jalin Turner via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to us tonight, March 4, 2023, for UFC 285, headlined by back-to-back title fights showcasing the return of former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane, as well as UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who faces no. 6 ranked Alexa Grasso in attempt to make the eighth successful defense of her title in the co-main event of the evening.

Our second bout on the main card tonight came at 155 lbs between a pair of contenders in no. 7 ranked former KSW champ-champ Mateusz Gamrot and the surging no. 10 ranked Jalin Turner.

Gamrot lost his most recent fight to current no. 4 ranked Beneil Dariush, a fight he went into on a three-fight finish streak, while Turner came into tonight’s bout on a five-fight finish streak of his own.

Round one

Gamrot secures a takedown about two minutes into the opening round, though Turner works back to his feet shortly thereafter. He’s still being pressed into the fence, but breaks the clinch with a nicely timed knee to the body followed by a two-punch combination.

Round two

Gamrot lands a nice right hand to the body to begin the second, and he’s beginning to pick Turner apart with his leg kicks.

Turner then lands a stunning right hand that hurts Gamrot, and follows it up with some more crisp punches for the next minute, as well as some nasty body kicks.

Gamrot catches one of those body kicks however and takes Turner back down, ending the final 90 seconds of the second in top position.

Round three

Gamrot’s wrestling-heavy attack continues to work for him into the final stretch, as he takes Turner down at the beginning, and end of the round once again. Turner was able to land some effective strikes in the middle there, but he wasn’t able to keep Gamrot off him and it cost him the win.

Mateusz Gamrot snaps Jalin Turner’s five-fight finish streak tonight at UFC 285.

