UFC president, Dana White, has weighed up the future of both Beneil Dariush and recent UFC Vegas 57 big-winner, Mateusz Gamrot within the evolving lightweight pile – confirming that he would be interested in pitting the two against each other.

Headlining UFC Vegas 57 last weekend, Mateusz Gamrot, a former two-weight champion under the banner of leading European promotion, KSW – managed to land his fourth Octagon victory in a high-profile matchup.

Making main event honors for the first time in his promotional tenure, Gamrot, a native of Bielsko-Biala, managed to land a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) victory against Armenian-born standout, Armen Tsarukyan.

Off the back of the back-and-forth competitive victory, Gamrot managed to earn the #8 rank at the lightweight limit, sitting just above former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson – and just below former undisputed titleholder, Rafael dos Anjos.

Mateusz Gamrot first welcomed a fight with Justin Gaethje next

Initially welcoming the opportunity to fight another former interim gold holder in his next Octagon outing, the surging, Gamrot set sights on Justin Gaethje, however, UFC leader, White, prefers to book a fight between Gamrot and the #6 rated, Dariush.

“The main event was high level,” Dana White told Yahoo Sports of Mateusz Gamrot’s win against Armen Tsarukyan. “Incredible, I mean, just an amazing fight, and you’re talking about, what, number 11 and number 12 in that division (lightweight). You know what I mean? So yeah, it was special.”



“Yeah, I think what I love is, I love (Mateusz) Gamrot (versus) (Beneil) Dariush when he [Dariush] comes back,” Dana White said. (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Recovering from a fibula fracture suffered ahead of a scheduled headliner against Islam Makhachev back in February, Kings MMA staple, Dariush managed to score an impressive unanimous decision win over the aforenoted, Ferguson at UFC 262 back in May of last year.

Rebounding from an Octagon debut loss against Guram Kutateladze, Gamrot would then embark on a run of three victories against Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens, and Diego Ferreira, ahead of his judging win against Tsarukyan.