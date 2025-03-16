Marvin Vettori releases statement following UFC loss to Roman Dolidze

UFC fighter Marvin Vettori has released a statement following his defeat at the hands of Roman Dolidze last night.

In what proved to be a really competitive UFC Apex main event, Marvin Vettori went toe to toe with Roman Dolidze and even managed to wobble him half way through the fight. In the end, though, the judges saw Dolidze as the man who did the better work throughout the course of the bout, which is why he was the one who had his hand raised.

For Marvin Vettori, it certainly raises a few questions regarding what the next step is for him in his career. In a recent post on Instagram, he had the following to say on how it all played out.

Marvin Vettori releaes statement after Roman Dolidze loss pic.twitter.com/KiQ8XsuLAp — Best MMA Moments (@XcellentMMA) March 16, 2025

Marvin Vettori releases statement on defeat

“Nothing too bad – just some cuts and bruises,” Vettori said on his Instagram Stories. “F*ck, man. Life sometimes shows you that even when you give your heart out and everything you’ve got, you still fall short. That was a close fight. Almost had him in the third. But I guess it wasn’t enough. Yeah man. F*ck. I don’t even know what to say.”

“Thank you to ATT,” Vettori said. “The best in the world, bro. … Love you guys. Thank you, UFC. What the f*ck can I say, bro? I don’t know.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Marvin Vettori is still an elite level fighter. With that being said, he needs to go back to the drawing board. The middleweight division is full of some exceptional athletes, so if Vettori wants to still be considered someone who can fight for a championship, he needs to reassess.

For Roman Dolidze, this could be the beginning of something very special. Hopefully, he gets that big fight against Adesanya or Whittaker that he called for.