Marvin Vettori has scoffed at Paulo Costa’s explanation as to why he came into the UFC Vegas 41 fight week so overweight.

The Brazilian revealed on Wednesday that he currently weighed 211lbs and would not be attempted to make his contracted weight of 186lbs. After some back and forth the two fighters agreed to fight at 195lbs. Costa quickly bailed on the agreement and the fight eventually took place at light-heavyweight (205lbs).

In the end, the weight didn’t matter. Vettori dictated large parts of the bout and eventually walked away with a deserved unanimous decision victory.

Post-fight, Costa explained that his weight issue was related to an injured left bicep that prevented him from training for a few weeks during camp.

During his post-fight chat with media, Vettori made it clear what he thinks of his UFC Vegas 41 opponents’ excuse.

“F*cking hell, can’t you run with a bicep tear to make weight,’ Vettori said. “What is that? What is that excuse? That doesn’t make any f*cking sense.

“No, [I don’t believe him]. You can do pretty much everything with a bicep tear, anyway,” Vettori added. “It doesn’t have anything to do with the weight. You could’ve said, ‘I couldn’t throw anything with my right hand because of my bicep tear,’ but not, ‘I couldn’t make weight with a bicep tear.’”

The entire ordeal has left Vettori with a bitter feeling towards Costa.

“He’s full of sh*t to be honest,” Vettori said. “I don’t like how he carried himself. Nah, I mean, if I see him right now, I probably won’t jump him. But I won’t share a glass of nothing [with him]. F*ck it. You f*cking go your way, I’ll go my way. You f*cking lost, you’re gonna give me 30 percent of your purse, now go run, fat ass.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Do you think Marvin Vettori is right? Could Paulo Costa have still made weight with the injury he is claiming hampered his camp?