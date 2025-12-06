Bruno Ferreira Hands Marvin Vettori His Fourth Straight Loss – UFC 323 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Marvin Vettori vs. Bruno Ferreira - UFC 323 Highlights

Bruno Ferreira earned a big win over perennial contender Marvin Vettori at UFC 323 on Saturday night.

Vettori’s decline inside the Octagon continued with a subpar performance against Ferreira. Throughout the first two rounds, Ferreira proved to be the more active fighter. With the fight potentially on the line, Vettori attempted to get his grappling going in the third and scored a takedown.

Unfortunately for Vettori, he couldn’t keep Ferreira on the mat for long, and nearly found himself in a guillotine choke.

Vettori found some success in the final minute as Ferreira started to show signs of fatigue. However, it was Vettori who would end the fight with a bloodied nose and severely damaged leg, courtesy of Ferreira’s bevy of calf kicks throughout the clash.

Official Result: Bruno Ferreira def. Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Marvin Vettori vs. Bruno Ferreira at UFC 323:

