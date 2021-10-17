Marvin Vettori still thinks he is better than the Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Vettori (17-5-1) has fought Adesanya (21-1) twice in his career and has lost both times to the current champion. The latest being for the belt at UFC 263. Adesanya beat him via split decision the first time in a bit of a close fight. The 2nd fight was less so competitive, seeing Adesanya beating him by unanimous decision. Adesanya didn’t lose a single round the entire fight in a flawless, but boring fight.

Vettori spoke to MMAJunkie and told them he believed he is still more skilled than ‘The Last Stylebender’. “He was very smart in there and he fought a very smart fight. With that being said, he wasn’t better. He wasn’t better at all in general. He wasn’t more skilled. He didn’t have more cardio. He didn’t have more anything, really. He was smart. He knew he was a champion. He didn’t really want to engage with me in a lot of things. Exchanges in general. One thing he was good at, he was able to play the crowd and kind of like almost be his own cornering in a sense. He had his own cornering, obviously, but he also had his like, he was his own corner. He was able to see the situation a little bit more from outside, from a third eye, almost…..But, you know, I really realized I can really beat this guy and I’m actually better than this guy.”

Vettori is still confident he can beat ‘Izzy’, but after his last showing, it may take more than just one win over Paulo Costa to put him back in the headlining match with Adesanya. As said before, Vettori faces off against Costa at UFC Fight Night 196. Both fighters’ last fight was against Adesanya for the title.

Do you think Marvin Vettori will get another shot to prove he is better than Israel Adesanya?