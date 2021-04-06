Marvin Vettori has one eye on the celebrity boxing world ahead of his fight against Kevin Holland on April 10.

‘The Italian Dream’ is potentially just one fight away from a shot at UFC gold but was keen to vent on YouTube star Jake Paul during a recent interview with MMA Fighting.

Vettori is frustrated with the amount of coverage “bullshit ass media” are giving the internet celebrity ahead of his fight with former MMA champion, Ben Askren.

“It’s bad, it’s disrespectful,” Vettori said. “The most disrespectful is also this bullsh*t ass media that I’ve seen all over where they give him credit. With media, it’s a give and take, but at the end of the day the silver lining of every media should be informing. It’s lost. It’s lost by far in general. It could be anything. It could news, it could be MMA. It could be anything. It’s kind of sad to see this. They’re just after any kind of clickbait to put on the news, and the content is just sh*t and it’s getting sh*ttier. It’s sad.”

Vettori went on to invite Paul down to California to train with him at Kings MMA

“Just tell him, somebody go get him and I want to make it a surprise,” Vettori said. “I want to show you something. Just bring him to Huntington. Once he steps in that door, we just lock the door. Trust me, we wouldn’t be unfair. It’s not like we would jump him or something but it’s just like you want to experiencing fighting? Good. Get into the cage and I’ll be glad to welcome him.

“I can send some 145’er that would smash him. It’s all right. It’s the world we live in these days. You can’t do much about it. You just stay in your own lane and do your own sh*t. That’s it really.”

If Paul ever steps up his level of competition, Vettori is willing to meet him in the ring for free.

“I’m all about it,” Vettori said. “Like I said, I’ll basically do it for free. I would.”

Do you think Jake Paul will ever face off against someone like Marvin Vettori?