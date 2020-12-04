#13 UFC Middleweight Contender Marvin Vettori expects a rematch with the champion Israel Adesanya to happen at some point.

Speaking during the UFC Vegas 16 media conference Vettori shared that due to their fist matchup being so close a rematch needs to happen.

“Me and Stylebender will definitely have to meet again,” Vettori said. “That I think is definitely the fight to make we had such a close fight the first time, I think I won, he thinks he won, Either way, it has to be run back.”

Vettori faces off against the #4 ranked Middleweight contender Jack Hermansson on Saturday and while he believes a win will push him near a title shot he is not worried whether he needs to get another win under his belt following.

“If it’s going to happen right away great, if I have to put somebody else on my record that’s fine too,” Vettori explained.

Adesanya and Vettori originally met in 2018 where Adesanya edged out a split decision victory on the scorecards. Since then Vettori has gone three and zero with his most recent victory coming from the submission of Karl Roberson in June.

Originally scheduled to face Darren Till, Jack Hermansson has seen multiple opponent changes for this main event bout. After Till was injured, he was replaced by Kevin Holland who would be forced to pull out on just over a week from the fight due to a positive COVID test.

Following this, Vettori stepped up to take the fight. Originally scheduled to face Jacare Souza at UFC 257 the following week, with Vettori now stepping in to replace Holland he has done the same and will not face Souza on December 12.

Vettori had been requesting bouts again ranked opponents since his victory in June, however, fortunately, the waiting has paid off for him as he gets his shot at #4 this Saturday.