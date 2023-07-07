Following the withdrawal of former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo from a scheduled UFC 292 return in August, fan-favorite bantamweight contender, Marlon Vera is targeted to remain on the Boston, Massachusetts card – with a pairing against Brazilian veteran, Pedro Munhoz currently in the works.

As per an initial report from Marlon Vera’s management firm, Iridium Sports Agency, the Ecuadorian is currently targeted to face the current number ten ranked contender, Munhoz, with verbal agreements in place between the duo to share the Octagon at UFC 292 on August 19. at the TD Garden.

Marlon Vera currently targeted to make second walk of the year in fight with Pedro Munhoz

“Our man @chitoveraUFC goes for his 15th @ufc victory vs. Pedro Munhoz on Aug. 19.”

Sidelined from the Octagon since he headlined UFC Fight Night San Antonio back in March, surging bantamweight contender, Marlon Vera saw his impressive four-fight winning run come to an end, suffering a one-sided, split decision loss to one-time interim bantamweight title challenger, Cory Sandhagen in ‘The Lone Star State’.

As for Munhoz, the veteran turned in a unanimous decision win over Chris Gutierrez at UFC Fight Night Kansas City back in April, scoring his first victory since landing a rematch triumph over promotional alum, Jimmie Rivera back in 2021.

Prior to his decision loss to Colorado favorite, Sandhagen earlier this year, Vera had turned in four consecutive victories, landing a pair of decision wins over both Davey Grant and Rob Font, before stopping former lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar with a front kick KO, before then stopping former two-time bantamweight best, Dominick Cruz with a high kick knockout in a UFC Fight Night San Diego main event.

Over the course of his Octagon tenure, Vera has turned in other notable victories over the likes of Brad Pickett, and Brian Kelleher, as well as handing UFC 292 headliner and incoming bantamweight title challenger, Sean O’Malley his sole professional loss, with a first round slew of ground strikes for a TKO finish back in 2020.