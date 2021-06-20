An entertaining as their first fight, Marlon Vera managed to score an impressive, well-rounded unanimous decision win over two-time opponent, Davey Grant over the course of three hard-fought rounds, blooding the surging contender on route to an avenging victory.

Utilising his dynamic striking over the course of the three round affair, Vera managed to slice Grant with multiple elbow strikes in the early goings of the second round, opening a sizeable cut on the hairline of Grant, before tying up in multiple scrambles on the ground.

Taking a dominant third round, the Ecuadorian, under the tutelage of the renowned, Jason Parillo, took Grant’s back with a minute remaining in the final frame, and attempted to setup a rear-naked choke as Grant defended stoutly. Forced to the judges again in their re-run, Vera took bragging rights this time around via a 29-28, 29-27, and 30-26 unanimous decision.

Below, catch the highlights from Vera’s Fight of the Night back-and-forth with Grant.

