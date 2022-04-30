Likely to crack the UFC bantamweight top-5 come the release of the official rankings next week, surging contender, Marlon Vera turned in a career-best performance against division staple, Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 53 — battering the Massachusetts native in a unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46) victory.

Managing to land a trio of spectacular knockdowns against Font in the second, third, and fourth rounds, Vera rallied from a slow-start in the first frame, to take the latter frames — toying with New England Cartel staple, Font toward the end of the fight.

Clipping Font upon entry in the final stages of the second round, Vera dropped the #5 ranked contender, before then launching with a pair of hook kicks, wobbling and dropping Vera once again.

Following his victory, Vera, who was overcome with emotion, was joined in the Octagon by his partner and children set sights on the contenders within in the top-5 of his bantamweight division.

Below, catch the highlights from Marlon Vera’s massive career win over Rob Font

Somehow we go the distance – who takes the W in this instant classic? #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/bgO7i9pK6z — UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.