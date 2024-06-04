Former UFC title chaser Marlon Moraes sworn in as new Florida police officer after retirement last year

Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes has been sworn in as a Davie (FL) Police officer.

The Police department announced the news of Moraes completing his law enforcement certification and being sworn into the department on social media.

Moraes’ new career comes nearly a year to the date of his last MMA fight when he retired from the sport following a KO loss to Gabriel Braga at PFL 4.

Marlon Moraes isn’t the only former MMA fighter to be a Police officer as Jimmie Rivera is a cop in New Jersey while former UFC heavyweight Chris Daukaus was also a former Police officer in Philadelphia.

Marlon Moraes’ MMA Career

Marlon Moraes finished his career with a record of 23-13-1 but ended his career on a seven-fight losing streak.

Moraes was the inaugural WSOF bantamweight champion and had fought for the vacant UFC bantamweight title in 2019 against Henry Cejudo when he lost by TKO.

Following his knockout loss to Braga on June 8, 2023, he announced his retirement from MMA, as he was able to end his career.

“I started here with World Series of Fighting, and when I announced my retirement, I was in the UFC,” Moraes said (via MMAFighting). “I wasn’t home. Now, I’m home. I wish I had better performances here, but I gave all my heart. I trained hard. I can look myself in the mirror everyday and be proud of myself. I’ve been kickboxing, MMA, since I was 9. I’m 35. 26 years, I gave all my life for this. I gave my heart for the sport. Thank you god. God gave me all I have. I can’t be sad today. I’m happy. I have a beautiful wife, two kids.”

In his MMA career, Moraes holds notable wins over Jose Aldo, Aljamain Sterling, Jimmie Rivera, Raphael Assuncao, and John Dodson among others. Moraes had gone 5-6 in the UFC.