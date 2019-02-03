Marlon Moraes Sets Sights On TJ Dillashaw

Marlon Moraes sets sights on fighting UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw after picking up his latest win.

This could be an issue as Dillashaw likely has unfinished business with UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo. It all goes back to Dillashaw’s failed attempt to capture more gold when he lost to Cejudo for the 125 pound strap. Thus, the promotion is likely to book a rematch that will see Dillashaw defend his bantamweight title against Cejudo next.

Moraes scored a TKO win over Raphael Assunção in the headliner of the latest UFC show. This fight went down at the UFC on ESPN+ 2 show in Fortaleza, Brazil at Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste.

Moraes is widely considered a title contender in the bantamweight division. Thus, he believes he should be next in line for a title shot. However, it appears that UFC officials see this differently. Following this fight, the former WSOF Champion expressed his interest in a new contract and a fight against Dillashaw.

“That’s not going to happen,” Moraes told MMAJunkie. “Cejudo’s going to keep his division, and in the bantamweight division, Dillashaw’s the champion. First of all, I want a new contract, and the first fight has to be for the title,” he said. “The time has come. I’m ready. I’m in my prime. I can’t wait more. It’s my time to fight for the belt and to win.”

“T.J. Dillashaw hasn’t lost his title,” Moraes counters. “He’s going to have to defend it. I’m here to challenge him.”

