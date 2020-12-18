UFC Bantamweight Marlon “Chito” Vera has been on an upward trajectory in his career since putting together seven bantamweight wins in a row and looks to be eyeing a title shot after facing Jose Aldo at UFCVegas17.

During the virtual media day for the event, Chito shared that he believes a win over an athlete such as Aldo warrants his name being put forward into the title conversation.

“Yeah, 100 percent, that’s the idea of asking for one of these fights,” Vera told MMA Junkie in Spanish. A victory over someone like him, it puts me directly in line to fight for the belt,” (Translated & Transcribed by MMA Junkie).

“He was coming off a title fight, which on the business end if I beat someone who’s coming off a title loss, that puts me in line. We asked for him, Edgar or Cruz, and I got him. So I’m happy about the opportunity. I’m prepared, and I can’t wait to do my job.”

Aldo most recently fought back in July in a fight that saw him contend for the vacant Bantamweight title against Petr Yan. After four rounds Yan was able to take Aldo out in the fifth and secure himself the championship. Following this, there were questions of what would be next for the Brazilian who had originally competed and been a long-time reigning champion in the UFC’s Featherweight division.

As for Chito, back in August at UFC 252 he took on the rising star Sean O’Malley in the co-main event of the PPV. Vera was able to take O’Malley out with a finish that saw some controversy, however, this dominant performance saw himself in line for another big name such as Aldo.

In the co-main event of the final UFC event for 2020, Chito looks to take his final victory of the year and set himself up for a massive 2021.