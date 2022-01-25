Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt thinks what Francis Ngannou is doing is right when it comes to standing up for fair fighter pay and treatment.

Ngannou most recently defended his heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. He had plenty of distractions going into the fight but managed to power through with a unanimous decision victory.

Despite the win, the apparent bad blood between Ngannou and the UFC brass hasn’t cooled off. This was after UFC president Dana White was notably absent from post-fight media availability and refused to put the belt on Ngannou as the official decision was read.

Ngannou has criticized White and the UFC for mistreating him during his tenure, and more specifically not allowing him to pursue other options such as boxing.

In a recent Instagram comment, Hunt came to the defense of Ngannou for wanting more freedom with his current deal.

Mark Hunt Congratulates Francis Ngannou On Standing Up To The UFC

“Congratulations, [Francis Ngannou]!” Hunt said. “It’s about time some fighters grew some balls and it’s good to see you speaking the truth about how this grubby company operates. They have been doing this for such a long time and all these brown-nosing rodents. They all work for ufc in the media section. Fake accounts.”

Hunt has had his back-and-forths with the UFC over the years and is currently suing them for allowing Brock Lesnar to fight him at UFC 200 despite testing positive for banned substances in a pre-fight test.

Hunt lost three-straight bouts in the octagon before parting ways with the promotion in 2018.

Ngannou is on the last fight of his contract and negotiations appear to be heading nowhere as of right now. It seems like the ongoing saga between Ngannou and the UFC brass doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon.

Do you think Francis Ngannou will fight in the UFC again?

