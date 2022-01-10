Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt is stopping at nothing for him to get the UFC to increase benefits given to their fighters.

Hunt is retired from the UFC and last fought against Justin Willis in 2018. His issues with the promotion began after he competed against former champion Brock Lesnar, who he lost to but was later turned to a no-contest after Lesnar tested positive for performance enhancers.

Hunt has been an advocate for UFC fighters to be treated by the brass, and more specifically UFC president Dana White. During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Hunt spoke about his passion for the fighter pay issue.

“It’s a fight for proper pay, what the top-end boxer gets,” Hunt said. “Like Joseph Parker, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, all these top-end boxers, Canelo, when they make it to the top they split half of the revenue automatically. Whereas a UFC fighter has to say, ‘Can I get a dollar off the pay-per-view? Can I get 50 cents?’. This stuff really annoys me, because it’s taken my fighting career and I felt that as I was competing in there. I felt when I was competing in the UFC I just lost all love and interest because what is the purpose of this?”

Mark Hunt Gives Advice To Potential MMA Fighters

Hunt went on to elaborate on why he believes fighting in MMA may not be for everyone, especially from a financial point of view.

“Until things change with the UFC until they start looking after their fighters, pension, health insurance, better pay,” Hunt said. “And people compare a normal job’s pay to what they do for a living. It’s not the same level. You’re not getting beat up in front of the whole planet for an income, but to be able to compete at the highest end it’s just different. I feel right now with the fighters, if they want to be a fighter, it’s not a good idea right now. It’s just not the right time.”

Hunt’s ongoing legal dispute with the UFC has turned more hostile over time, and Hunt went as far as challenging White and the Fertitta brothers to an MMA fight.

Hunt doesn’t appear to be slowing down his legal battles with the UFC anytime soon, and it’ll be interesting to see how his lawsuits come to fruition.

What are your thoughts on the ongoing UFC fighter pay debate?

