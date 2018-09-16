Mark Hunt Reveals Desired Opponent & Location For Last UFC Fight

Mark Hunt reveals desired opponent and even a location for the next/final UFC fight of his pro-MMA career. This shouldn’t be a shocker to those fight fans who have followed his career over the last two years.

As seen in the main event of UFC Moscow (also known as UFC Fight Night 136) that took place on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Olimpiyskiy Arena in Moscow, Russia, Aleksei Oleinik was able to secure a first round submission win over the UFC Veteran.

Hunt has gone 1-3-1 in his last five bouts including suffering losses to Brock Lesnar, which was later ruled a no-contest, Alistair Overeem, and Curtis Blaydes while his only victory coming over Derrick Lewis last June in New Zealand.

Hunt has fought some of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport including former champion Frank Mir, Derrick Lewis and Roy Nelson throughout his tenure with the promotion.

There has been a major issue between Hunt and the UFC, which dates back to his fight against Lesnar. Hunt is the last man to have fought Lesnar in the Octagon at UFC 200 in 2016. This marked Lesnar’s return to MMA after an almost five-year retirement.

As seen in the fight, Lesnar won a unanimous decision that night which was subsequently overturned when it was revealed he failed two USADA issued drug tests before the bout. This led to Hunt filing a civil suit against Lesnar and the UFC to settle his grievances.

Following UFC Moscow, Hunt revealed who he would like to fight next and where the fight should be held.