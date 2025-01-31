Mark Hunt Claims Dana White Will Be in Prison in 2025 Amid Fighter’s Ongoing Feud with the UFC Leader

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt has once again taken aim at UFC President Dana White, this time humorously claiming that White will be heading to prison in 2025. The comments come as part of Hunt’s ongoing public feud with the UFC and White, which has spanned nearly a decade.

Mark Hunt Looks at Send Dana White to Jail

This stems from his legal battles over doping violations and fighter rights. Mark Hunt is well-known for his outspoken nature and has been using social media to mock Dana White and the UFC, often referencing his lawsuits and his belief that justice will eventually prevail.

Please dont tell the spastics @danawhite going jail this year he aint doing nothing but getting some lawyers to keeo him out of jail — mark richard hunt (@markhunt1974) January 7, 2025

Mark Hunt is suggesting that the UFC president’s alleged misconduct would finally catch up with him this year. The New Zealand athlete has been embroiled in legal disputes with the UFC since 2017, following his fight against Brock Lesnar at UFC 200. Lesnar tested positive for banned substances both before and after their bout, leading Hunt to accuse the UFC and Dana White of knowingly allowing a doped fighter to compete. While Hunt’s lawsuits have largely been unsuccessful, most recently dismissed in 2023, he has continued to advocate for fairness in combat sports.

“Did [Dana White] not tell this Zuckerberg guy he is going to jail this year?“

Hunt’s latest jabs at White come as no surprise to fans familiar with his personality. Over the years, he has frequently criticized the UFC for its handling of anti-doping policies and fighter pay, often referring to the organization as corrupt.

This absolute rat cheater is condoning steroids thats how your freinds @ufc and @danawhite got into the civil rico case they about to lose let all

These cheating rats catch a battery charge steroids is not in the scope of any sport and jail is what u really need thats where this… https://t.co/hNeYEJla3p — mark richard hunt (@markhunt1974) December 8, 2024

Despite his legal setbacks, Hunt remains defiant. There is no evidence or indication that White faces any legal jeopardy For now, Dana White has not publicly responded to Hunt’s latest quips. As the saga continues, one thing remains clear: Mark Hunt is not backing down from his mission to hold the UFC accountable – whether through courts or comedy.

Mark Hunt competed for decades across MMA and Kickboxing remaining a highly ranked fighter in PRIDE FC, K-1, and the UFC.