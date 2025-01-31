Mark Hunt Claims Dana White Will Be in Prison in 2025 Amid Fighter’s Ongoing Feud with the UFC Leader

ByTimothy Wheaton
Mark Hunt Claims Dana White Will Be in Prison in 2025 With The Fighters Ongoing Feud with the UFC

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt has once again taken aim at UFC President Dana White, this time humorously claiming that White will be heading to prison in 2025. The comments come as part of Hunt’s ongoing public feud with the UFC and White, which has spanned nearly a decade.

This stems from his legal battles over doping violations and fighter rights. Mark Hunt is well-known for his outspoken nature and has been using social media to mock Dana White and the UFC, often referencing his lawsuits and his belief that justice will eventually prevail.

Mark Hunt is suggesting that the UFC president’s alleged misconduct would finally catch up with him this year. The New Zealand athlete has been embroiled in legal disputes with the UFC since 2017, following his fight against Brock Lesnar at UFC 200. Lesnar tested positive for banned substances both before and after their bout, leading Hunt to accuse the UFC and Dana White of knowingly allowing a doped fighter to compete. While Hunt’s lawsuits have largely been unsuccessful, most recently dismissed in 2023, he has continued to advocate for fairness in combat sports.

Did [Dana White] not tell this Zuckerberg guy he is going to jail this year?

Hunt’s latest jabs at White come as no surprise to fans familiar with his personality. Over the years, he has frequently criticized the UFC for its handling of anti-doping policies and fighter pay, often referring to the organization as corrupt.

Despite his legal setbacks, Hunt remains defiant. There is no evidence or indication that White faces any legal jeopardy For now, Dana White has not publicly responded to Hunt’s latest quips. As the saga continues, one thing remains clear: Mark Hunt is not backing down from his mission to hold the UFC accountable – whether through courts or comedy.

Mark Hunt competed for decades across MMA and Kickboxing remaining a highly ranked fighter in PRIDE FC, K-1, and the UFC.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

