UFC icon Mark Coleman shares message with his fans after surviving devastating house fire in childhood home

UFC legend Mark Coleman has a message for all of his fans and supporters.

On Tuesday morning, ‘Coleman was asleep at his childhood home in Fremont, Ohio when a fire quickly grew out of control. Alerted by his dog — appropriately named Hammer — the MMA icon raced out of his bed and bravely carried both of his parents to safety.

He then ran back inside the burning building to try and save his beloved pet. Sadly, the dog died and Coleman was airlifted to a local hospital, said to be in critical condition due to smoke inhalation.

Fortunately, ‘The Hammer’ woke up on Thursday surrounded by his daughters Kenzie and Morgan.

Coleman recounted the terrifying details while saying he felt like the “happiest man in the world” knowing that he and his parents survived.

On Friday, one of Coleman’s daughters delivered a message on behalf of her father on Facebook, thanking fans, fighters, and doctors, and paying tribute to the dog that helped save his life.

“Hi guys! This is Kenzie again. I’m typing out what my dad has said to me in the hospital. Mark the hammer Coleman here. I want to first thank my higher power above without him this isn’t possible. Next i want to thank each and every one of you for the prayers, support, and generosity. I always knew i had the best fans around. What you have done for me and my family is truly remarkable. “I also want to thank the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who saved my life. I can’t wait to take you all along with me during my recovery journey. You are all now apart of hammer house. I’m blessed and grateful my parents and i are walking out of this alive. I encourage you to do the things you want to do, better yourself, and cherish every moment. Tomorrow is not promised. “Also, it breaks my heart to say this but rest in peace to my special to my dog hammer. If you followed me before all of this you knew he was my sidekick and bestfriend. We spent every day together and I will miss him so much. As always…sober is cool, carnivore diet, 9 ancestral tenets. Hammer house if 4 life. Are you in now? Dont ever count the hammer out. I love you all.”

GoFundMe Campaign for Mark Coleman continues to grow

Following Tuesday’s event, Mark Coleman’s daughters set up a GoFundMe campaign to help their father with living expenses and mounting medical bills during his road to recovery. As of this writing, the fundraising has more than doubled its original goal, amassing nearly $112,000, and continues to grow by the hour with nearly 2,500 donations.

Wow! The power of prayer and overwhelming support means everything to us,” Coleman’s daughter Morgan wrote in an update. “Miracles do happen! Our Dad is breathing on his own. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts and please keep praying for our Dad as he continues his recovery.”

If you’d like to show your support and donate, you can do so right here.